CLO Breakfast Club

A Little Less Talk, a Lot more Action: Sharing Actual Use Cases of AI in Simulation Learning

Event date: September 14, 2023

This Breakfast Club is sponsored by:

For L&D professionals, the rapid growth in AI accessibility is as exciting as it is daunting. While its implementation and integration will look different for every organization, one of the most helpful ways to understand how you might harness the power of AI in your learning offerings is to hear where others have seen success and overcome challenges.

Join CLO for this discussion among learning leaders who are leveraging AI in their organizations as they discuss practical, specific use cases where they are realizing benefit and how they are tying these efforts back to tangible business outcomes.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FastTalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Audience-Polling 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST