A Marathon, Not a Sprint: Examining the DEI Journey

Over the past several years, particularly in North America, there has been a more widespread awakening to the many inequities and inequalities present in all areas of society, including our workplaces. In 2020, many organizations pledged a stronger commitment to DEI efforts and establishing an inclusive workplace culture. But these aren’t simple endeavors, and there are no quick solutions.

In 2023, three years after the murder of George Floyd sparked a social justice movement, where is your organization along this journey, and what role does L&D play in your DEI strategy?