CLO Breakfast Club

A Marathon, Not a Sprint: Examining the DEI Journey

Event date: January 25, 2023

Add to Calendar

Over the past several years, particularly in North America, there has been a more widespread awakening to the many inequities and inequalities present in all areas of society, including our workplaces. In 2020, many organizations pledged a stronger commitment to DEI efforts and establishing an inclusive workplace culture. But these aren’t simple endeavors, and there are no quick solutions.

In 2023, three years after the murder of George Floyd sparked a social justice movement, where is your organization along this journey, and what role does L&D play in your DEI strategy?

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FASTtalk + Q&A 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Audience-Polling 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST