AI and Machine Learning in HR: Transforming Talent Management Strategies

As the use of AI and machine learning becomes more prevalent in the workplace, it’s essential to understand how these new technologies can be leveraged to transform HR practices and support talent management strategies. Join Talent Management for an engaging conversation around the potential impact of AI and machine learning on HR functions such as employee development, employee engagement, career pathing, and performance management. Our expert panelists will also explore how these technologies can help talent professionals gain deeper insights into identifying skills gaps within organizations, automating tasks, and ultimately making more informed decisions about their workforce.

