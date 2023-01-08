CLO Breakfast Club

AI and Machine Learning in HR: Transforming Talent Management Strategies

Event date: August 23, 2023

As the use of AI and machine learning becomes more prevalent in the workplace, it’s essential to understand how these new technologies can be leveraged to transform HR practices and support talent management strategies. Join Talent Management for an engaging conversation around the potential impact of AI and machine learning on HR functions such as employee development, employee engagement, career pathing, and performance management. Our expert panelists will also explore how these technologies can help talent professionals gain deeper insights into identifying skills gaps within organizations, automating tasks, and ultimately making more informed decisions about their workforce.

Agenda

Welcome Address 5 MIN 11:00-11:05 AM EST
Panel Discussion + Q&A 60 MIN 11:05-12:05 AM EST
FASTtalk 20 MIN 12:05-12:25 PM EST
Research/Audience-Polling 20 MIN 12:25-12:45 PM EST
Closing Address 5 MIN 12:45-12:50 PM EST