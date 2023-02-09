Building Great Leaders: The Manager’s Role in Employee Engagement

Your organization is only as strong as its weakest manager. The manager is the driving force behind employees’ personal and professional development, the fearless leader of hybrid/remote teams and everything in between. But perhaps most importantly, managers have a huge impact on employee engagement, and ultimately can be the major factor in an employee’s decision to stay with an organization or leave. To quote Marcus Buckingham, “People leave managers, not companies.”

According to Dale Carnegie’s “2022 Employee Engagement Survey,” 38 percent of the 6,500 full-time employee respondents said they had confidence in their immediate manager. How can L&D programs most effectively help managers gain the skills and resources they need to successfully lead and engage their teams in this new era of work? And, how can you, as their leader, play a part in your managers’ development?

The upheaval and challenges of the pandemic, the move to hybrid work and the push for big upskilling and internal mobility initiatives have finally given L&D leaders the seat at the table they’ve long been seeking. They are being tasked with larger, more complicated strategic challenges, and this requires them to develop their own personal skills in some areas alongside their more traditional L&D skills, particularly data and decision-making, leadership, core business skills and more, according to 2022 RedThread research, “Future-proofing L&D: Developing the Right Skills.”

With expanding responsibilities and the pressure to deliver results, how are L&D leaders prioritizing their own skills development and the development of their L&D teams?

Agenda