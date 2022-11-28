Collaboration Equity in a Hybrid World

Collaboration looks different for every organization, and it looks different overall than it did three years ago, as many more companies are implementing permanent hybrid work models. While the flexibility of hybrid work can be a great benefit, it complicates how we collaborate, communicate and contribute in the workplace.

In 2020, Google coined the term “collaboration equity,” which it described as “the ability to contribute equally, regardless of location, role, experience level, language and device preference.” As hybrid and remote work models remain in place, and are likely permanent in many cases, how are you reimagining collaboration among your workforce for the long term and creating your own framework for collaboration equity?

Agenda