Differentiated Development: Rethinking Inclusion in Learning

We often think too small when it comes to our development offerings. We think, as leaders, we are the ones best positioned to choose the people who have the potential to become great leaders. But many of the traditional methodologies used to select leaders are very subjective.



In an increasingly diverse environment, leadership looks different depending on who you are, and there are many different styles of leadership, which can be very impactful when tapped into. As we look to develop new methodologies to help identify next leaders and who is in the pipeline for succession planning, we might consider looking to industries outside L&D for inspiration (e.g., open enrollment for health benefits). Ultimately, organizations will benefit from having as many people as possible who are truly invested in developing themselves.



Democratization of development is important. How can organizations move away from the concept of one-size-fits-all development and rethink inclusion in learning and talent approaches?

