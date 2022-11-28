Driven by Data: Accountability Measures for DEI Outcomes

A sustainable diversity, equity and inclusion strategy requires metrics that allow HR and talent professionals to help business leaders understand the current state of DEI within their organization, track its progress and stay accountable to established DEI goals. And yet, the 2021 Gartner Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Functional Benchmarking Survey found less than half of HR leaders are confident in their organization’s ability to create accountability measures for DEI outcomes.



What metrics will show the most cohesive picture of your DEI strategy? What thought should be given to the differences between the three components of diversity, equity and inclusion and how they interconnect? And finally, what legal and ethical considerations should be kept in mind when tracking representation data?

Agenda