Journey to the Metaverse

The metaverse means a lot of different things to a lot of different people. Some say it’s the blending of the digital and the real worlds, or the augmentation of experience with a digital layer. For learning, it can allow people to practice (even tasks or roles that are rare, dangerous or expensive) in collaborative digital environments, from the comfort and safety of their own home or workplace. It can bring information to people in the flow of work, and it allows the practice of both hard skills and more human skills, such as empathy.

But the metaverse is still shrouded in mystery for many, especially those who aren’t sure where to begin their journey. From those who are toeing the start line to those who are farther along the trek, how are L&D leaders leveraging immersive technologies to further their learning efforts? And how do you determine when it’s the right option for learning — and when it’s not?

Agenda