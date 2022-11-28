Metrics Matter … Now, More Than Ever

In today’s remote and hybrid workplaces, measuring the effectiveness of your learning strategy and solutions has never been more important. Today’s landscape requires measurement efforts that allow analysis of peak performance, effective delivery modes and what programs are having the biggest impact.
Join CLO for this deep dive into how learning measurement strategy can provide key input to leadership decisions on learning and development, and what metrics we should be using to assess the effectiveness of learning strategy and solutions.
Agenda
|Welcome Address
|5 MIN
|11:00-11:05 AM EST
|Panel Discussion + Q&A
|60 MIN
|11:05-12:05 AM EST
|FastTalk
|20 MIN
|12:05-12:25 PM EST
|Research/Audience-Polling
|20 MIN
|12:25-12:45 PM EST
|Closing Address
|5 MIN
|12:45-12:50 PM EST