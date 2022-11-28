Owning the Leadership Role: Learning Leaders’ Expanding Skillsets

The upheaval and challenges of the pandemic, the move to hybrid work and the push for big upskilling and internal mobility initiatives have finally given L&D leaders the seat at the table they’ve long been seeking. They are being tasked with larger, more complicated strategic challenges, and this requires them to develop their own personal skills in some areas alongside their more traditional L&D skills, particularly data and decision-making, leadership, core business skills and more, according to 2022 RedThread research, “Future-proofing L&D: Developing the Right Skills.”

With expanding responsibilities and the pressure to deliver results, how are L&D leaders prioritizing their own skills development and the development of their L&D teams?

Agenda