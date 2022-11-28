The Modern Leadership Toolkit: Empathy With Accountability

Heightened levels of uncertainty, change and stress over the past few years have created the need for a new kind of leader — one who can lead with empathy while maintaining accountability.



Finding a balance between empathy and accountability is critical for creating a work environment where employees can flourish. This involves setting clear boundaries that everyone agrees on, which requires leaders to understand where their employees are coming from (the empathy piece of the puzzle).



Join us for this conversation about how empathy, coupled with accountability, are essential components of the modern leadership toolkit, and how you can strive to develop the ideal balance among your workforce.

Agenda